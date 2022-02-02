Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)