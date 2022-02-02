Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
