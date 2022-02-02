Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1816 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1816 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1816 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

