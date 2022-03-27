Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
