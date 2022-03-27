Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (6)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

