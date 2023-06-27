Kreuzer 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)