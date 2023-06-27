Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

