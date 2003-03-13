Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
