Kreuzer 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 17, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
