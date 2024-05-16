Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Thaler 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (10)
  • Golden Lion (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (29)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1805 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search