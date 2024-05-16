Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Thaler 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
