1/2 Thaler 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (38) XF (17) VF (21) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (10)

Golden Lion (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (14)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Künker (29)

Lanz München (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (2)