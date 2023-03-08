1/2 Thaler 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)