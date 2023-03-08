Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Thaler 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3910 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
