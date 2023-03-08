Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Thaler 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3910 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1804 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

