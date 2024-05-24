Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Thaler 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1800 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3054 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2862 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler 1800 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1800 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search