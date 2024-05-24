Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Thaler 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1800
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3054 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2862 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
