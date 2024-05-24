1/2 Thaler 1800 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler 1800 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3054 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition AU (5) XF (4) VF (10)