Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year no date (1808-1837)
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Meister & Sonntag (3)
  • Möller (4)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (3)
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

