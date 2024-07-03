1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Сondition AU (13) XF (25) VF (6)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (18)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Möller (4)

Sonntag (5)

UBS (1)

WCN (3)