1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year no date (1808-1837)
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1808-1837) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
