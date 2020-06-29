Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year no date (1807-1808)
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
4536 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search