Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year no date (1807-1808)
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
4536 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search