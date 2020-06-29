1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1807-1808) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition AU (4) VF (2)