Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year no date (1806-1808)
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
