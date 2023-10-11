1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (23) VF (3) No grade (1)

