Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year no date (1806-1808)
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Lanz München - June 11, 2018
Seller Lanz München
Date June 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Hess Divo - December 5, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Thaler no date (1806-1808) at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

