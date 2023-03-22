6 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (8) VF (4)