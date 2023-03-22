Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (5)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
