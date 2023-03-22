Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WCN (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1805 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

