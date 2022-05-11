Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1804-1805" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1804-1805" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1804-1805" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

