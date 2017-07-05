6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition XF (7) VF (3)