Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1804 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search