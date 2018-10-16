Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (3)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

