6 Kreuzer 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) VF (2)