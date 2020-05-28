6 Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.

