Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
