Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1802 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search