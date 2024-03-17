Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Artemide Aste - March 28, 2020
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Artemide Aste - March 28, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

