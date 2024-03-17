Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
