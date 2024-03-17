6 Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

