Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (7)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
