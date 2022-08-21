Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
