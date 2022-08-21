Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

