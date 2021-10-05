Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

