Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1822 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1822
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
