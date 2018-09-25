6 Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61325 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2)