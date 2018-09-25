Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61325 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

