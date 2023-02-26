6 Kreuzer 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5018 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)