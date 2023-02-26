Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5018 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

