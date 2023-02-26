Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1820 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1820
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5018 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
