Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1819 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

