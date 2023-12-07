Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1819 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1819
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
