6 Kreuzer 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1817
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
