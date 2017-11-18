Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

