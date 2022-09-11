Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6685 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

