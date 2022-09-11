Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6685 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search