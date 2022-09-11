6 Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6685 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.

