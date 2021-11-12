Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1815 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1734 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

