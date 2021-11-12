Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1815 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1815
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1734 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
