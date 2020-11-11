Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 88 USD
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

