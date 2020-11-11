6 Kreuzer 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

