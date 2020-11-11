Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 88 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search