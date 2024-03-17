Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1813 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search