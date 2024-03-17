Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1813 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

