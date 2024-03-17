Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
