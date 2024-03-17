6 Kreuzer 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition AU (8) XF (1) VF (5)