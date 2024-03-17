Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1812 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

