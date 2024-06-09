Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
