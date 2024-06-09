Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

