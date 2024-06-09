6 Kreuzer 1811 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (3)