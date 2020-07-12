Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1810 at auction VL Nummus - June 10, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1810 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search