Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- VL Nummus (4)
- WCN (2)
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Where to sell?
