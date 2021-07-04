Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place July 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (7)
  • Frühwald (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1809 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search