6 Kreuzer 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place July 3, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
