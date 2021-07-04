6 Kreuzer 1809 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place July 3, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7)