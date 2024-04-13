Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2030 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
