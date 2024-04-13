6 Kreuzer 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2030 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) VF30 (1)