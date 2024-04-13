Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1808 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2030 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
