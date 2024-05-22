Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1687 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
