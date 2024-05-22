Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1687 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 19, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

