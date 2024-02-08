Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
