Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1806 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

