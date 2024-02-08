6 Kreuzer 1806 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

