3 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1800 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

