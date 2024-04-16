Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1800 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (8)
- Grün (8)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search