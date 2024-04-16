Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1800 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (8)
  • Grün (8)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 50 CZK
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 18, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - May 12, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date May 12, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Felzmann - November 4, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date November 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1805 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search