Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
