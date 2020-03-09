3 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (7) F (9) VG (1)