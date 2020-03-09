Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1804 "Type 1799-1804" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (6)
  • Frühwald (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

