Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1792 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

