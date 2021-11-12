Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1803 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1792 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
