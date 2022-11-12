Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1802 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

