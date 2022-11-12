Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1802 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1802
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (3)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Möller (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
