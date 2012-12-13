Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1801 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1801 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1801 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1801 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

