Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Naumann - September 6, 2020
Seller Naumann
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
