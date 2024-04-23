Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1825 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- Grün (5)
- Künker (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Naumann
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search