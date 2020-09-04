Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4556 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Lanz München - June 12, 2012
Seller Lanz München
Date June 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

