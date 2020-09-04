Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1824 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4556 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
