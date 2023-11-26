Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3817 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

