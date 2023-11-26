Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3817 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search