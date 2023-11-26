3 Kreuzer 1823 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3817 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)