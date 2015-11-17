3 Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

