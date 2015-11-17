Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1821 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1821 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search