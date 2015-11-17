Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1821 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1821
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
