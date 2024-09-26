Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1817 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (4)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
