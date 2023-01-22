Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

