Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1816 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
