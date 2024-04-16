3 Kreuzer 1815 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) F (1)