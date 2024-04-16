Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1815 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
861 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Where to buy?
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

