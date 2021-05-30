3 Kreuzer 1814 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)