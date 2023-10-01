3 Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)