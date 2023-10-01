Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

