Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1810 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search