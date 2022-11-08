Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1807 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2856 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 14, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

