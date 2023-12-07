Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

20 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Golden Lion (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 20 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

