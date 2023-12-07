20 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (8) VF (6)