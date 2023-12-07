Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
20 Kreuzer 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 20 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
